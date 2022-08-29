Menu
2017 Nissan Micra

40,040 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

S

2017 Nissan Micra

S

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9208444
  • Stock #: B1216
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8HL265297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

