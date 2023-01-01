Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan NV 3500

113,742 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan NV 3500

2017 Nissan NV 3500

Cargo HD S V8

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan NV 3500

Cargo HD S V8

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 10424115
  2. 10424115
  3. 10424115
  4. 10424115
  5. 10424115
  6. 10424115
  7. 10424115
  8. 10424115
  9. 10424115
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10424115
  • Stock #: B1500
  • VIN: 1N6AF0LY8HN809116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # B1500
  • Mileage 113,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2013 Fiat 500 C Lounge
 115,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Frontier
214,558 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 51,253 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory