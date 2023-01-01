$36,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan NV 3500
Cargo HD S V8
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
113,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10424115
- Stock #: B1500
- VIN: 1N6AF0LY8HN809116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # B1500
- Mileage 113,742 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
