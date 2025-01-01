Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

112,622 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

12778682

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 12778682
  2. 12778682
  3. 12778682
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR4HW122085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

