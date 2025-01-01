$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
112,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR4HW122085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,622 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
