2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,377 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
- In Black
- Touch screen
- 360 Backup camera
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Bluetooth
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Navigation
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Remote start
- Auto liftgate
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
519-337-4550