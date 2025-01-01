Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - In Black - Touch screen - 360 Backup camera - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Bluetooth - Panoramic Sunroof - Navigation - Keyless entry - Push button start - Remote start - Auto liftgate

2017 Nissan Rogue

114,377 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

13075183

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,377KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7Hc870041

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,377 KM

2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
- In Black
- Touch screen
- 360 Backup camera
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Bluetooth
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Navigation
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Remote start
- Auto liftgate
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Nissan Rogue