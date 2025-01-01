Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra SV - White - Powerful and fuel-efficient 1.8L I4 Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Heated Front Seat - Sunroof - Bluetooth connectivity - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile Car - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2017 Nissan Sentra

105,868 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

12100345

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,868KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0HL667798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Sentra SV
- White
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 1.8L I4 Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Heated Front Seat
- Sunroof
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile Car
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2017 Nissan Sentra