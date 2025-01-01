$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Sentra SV
- White
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 1.8L I4 Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- User Friendly infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Heated Front Seat
- Sunroof
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile Car
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
Email Payless Automart
Payless Automart
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550