2017 Nissan Sentra SV Delivers smooth, easy driving with excellent fuel economy and a comfortable interior. It comes well-equipped and makes for a prefect daily commuter, it offers: - Touch screen - Backup camera - Sunroof - Heated seats - Bluetooth - Push to start - Keyless entry - Hands free media control - Sirius XM - Surprising amount of trunk space

2017 Nissan Sentra

148,860 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

13175633

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1HL675702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,860 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Sentra SV
Delivers smooth, easy driving with excellent fuel economy and a comfortable interior. It comes well-equipped and makes for a prefect daily commuter, it offers:
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Push to start
- Keyless entry
- Hands free media control
- Sirius XM
- Surprising amount of trunk space
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Nissan Sentra