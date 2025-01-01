$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,860 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Sentra SV
Delivers smooth, easy driving with excellent fuel economy and a comfortable interior. It comes well-equipped and makes for a prefect daily commuter, it offers:
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Push to start
- Keyless entry
- Hands free media control
- Sirius XM
- Surprising amount of trunk space
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
