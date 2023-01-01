$60,489+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,489
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$61,022
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$59,956
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$61,022
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
111,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10228674
- Stock #: 06210A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS849900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 06210A
- Mileage 111,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
26L
EZH
DFK
PRV
XAC
MGB
AJB
AGF
ADC
XFH
4CV
*AJ
WL
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Sport Performance Hood
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Convenience Group
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bedliner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Customer Preferred Package 26L
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Heated Seats and Wheel Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
TONNEAU COVER,RUNNING BOARDS NAV UPGRADE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5