Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

111,345 KM

Details Features

$60,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,489

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 10228674
  2. 10228674
  3. 10228674
  4. 10228674
  5. 10228674
  6. 10228674
  7. 10228674
  8. 10228674
  9. 10228674
  10. 10228674
  11. 10228674
  12. 10228674
Contact Seller

$61,022

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$59,956

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$61,022
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
111,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228674
  • Stock #: 06210A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS849900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 06210A
  • Mileage 111,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

26L
EZH
DFK
PRV
XAC
MGB
AJB
AGF
ADC
XFH
4CV
*AJ
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Sport Performance Hood

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Convenience Group

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bedliner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Customer Preferred Package 26L
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Heated Seats and Wheel Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
TONNEAU COVER,RUNNING BOARDS NAV UPGRADE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 19,427 KM
$52,830 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Truck RAM T...
 142,450 KM
$58,313 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 Outdoo...
 256,051 KM
$39,820 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory