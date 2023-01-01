Menu
2017 RAM 1500

111,345 KM

Details Description Features

$38,822

$38,822
$38,822

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,822

+ taxes & licensing

111,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234493
  • Stock #: 06210A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS849900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,345 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ram 1500 Sport is a powerful and stylish pickup truck designed for those who crave both performance and aesthetics. With its bold muscular exterior and sleek lines, this truck exudes a commanding presence on the road. Equipped with a 395-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 engine, it effortlessly delivers exceptional power and performance in any terrain. The 4X4 capability ensures superior traction and control, making it perfect for off-roading adventures. Inside the cabin, you will be greeted with refined luxury and cutting-edge technology, including an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Uconnect infotainment system, and premium sound system and heated front seats and steering wheel. With its impressive towing capacity, innovative features, and undeniable style, the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4X4 is the ultimate truck for those who refuse to compromise on performance and style. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

