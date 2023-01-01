$38,822+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,822
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10234493
- Stock #: 06210A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS849900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,345 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ram 1500 Sport is a powerful and stylish pickup truck designed for those who crave both performance and aesthetics. With its bold muscular exterior and sleek lines, this truck exudes a commanding presence on the road. Equipped with a 395-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 engine, it effortlessly delivers exceptional power and performance in any terrain. The 4X4 capability ensures superior traction and control, making it perfect for off-roading adventures. Inside the cabin, you will be greeted with refined luxury and cutting-edge technology, including an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Uconnect infotainment system, and premium sound system and heated front seats and steering wheel. With its impressive towing capacity, innovative features, and undeniable style, the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4X4 is the ultimate truck for those who refuse to compromise on performance and style. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
