$23,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 2 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10455342

10455342 Stock #: B1491A

B1491A VIN: 1C6RR7KG0HS637753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 153,205 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.