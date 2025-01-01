Menu
2017 Ram 1500 ST 4X4 - In Dark Grey - Powerful and mighty 5.7L V8 Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 6 passengers - Premium Cloth seats - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - AM/FM And CD Player - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile Truck - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2017 RAM 1500

153,625 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Used
153,625KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT6HS637537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,625 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 1500 ST 4X4
- In Dark Grey
- Powerful and mighty 5.7L V8 Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 6 passengers
- Premium Cloth seats
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- AM/FM And CD Player
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile Truck
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
