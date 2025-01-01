Menu
2017 RAM 1500

107,692 KM

$34,720

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn

12700776

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT3HS678092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$34,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 RAM 1500