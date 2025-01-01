$34,720+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,720
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT3HS678092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,692 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
