2017 Subaru Forester

53,755 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8752460
  Stock #: B1088
  VIN: JF2SJEDC1HH501713

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # B1088
  Mileage 53,755 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

