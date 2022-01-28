2017 Subaru Outback

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 4 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8170645

8170645 Stock #: A9882

A9882 VIN: 4S4BSCGC4H3367249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # A9882

Mileage 70,459 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.