2017 Subaru Outback

70,459 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8170645
  • Stock #: A9882
  • VIN: 4S4BSCGC4H3367249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A9882
  • Mileage 70,459 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

