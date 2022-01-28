Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

64,801 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 8178913
  2. 8178913
  3. 8178913
  4. 8178913
  5. 8178913
  6. 8178913
  7. 8178913
  8. 8178913
  9. 8178913
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8178913
  • Stock #: A9315A
  • VIN: 3VW167AJXHM305515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 64,801 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger
 160,614 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 136,308 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory