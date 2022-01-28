$18,999+ tax & licensing
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Trendline
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
64,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8178913
- Stock #: A9315A
- VIN: 3VW167AJXHM305515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,801 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2