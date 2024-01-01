Menu
2018 Audi Q5

90,529 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12004447

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Used
90,529KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1ENAFY1J2237624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J2237624
  • Mileage 90,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-XXXX

519-336-1239

