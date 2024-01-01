Menu
2018 BMW X5

72,701 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

Edrive xDrive40e

2018 BMW X5

Edrive xDrive40e

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,701KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKT0C5XJ0W01925

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J0W01925T
  • Mileage 72,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2018 BMW X5