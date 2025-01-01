Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze - Touch screen - Backup camrea - Bluetooth - Cruise control - hands free media control - AM/FM - Auto trunk release - 60/40 rear seating Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Used
74,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7187521

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,257 KM

2018 Chevrolet Cruze
- Touch screen
- Backup camrea
- Bluetooth
- Cruise control
- hands free media control
- AM/FM
- Auto trunk release
- 60/40 rear seating
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

