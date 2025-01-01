$15,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7187521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,257 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
- Touch screen
- Backup camrea
- Bluetooth
- Cruise control
- hands free media control
- AM/FM
- Auto trunk release
- 60/40 rear seating
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2013 Ford Escape SE 180,327 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad 130,526 KM $18,789 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+ 84,465 KM $11,899 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2018 Chevrolet Cruze