2018 Chevrolet Equinox

93,264 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552820
  • Stock #: 5603A
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6173395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

