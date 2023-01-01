$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9552820
- Stock #: 5603A
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6173395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5