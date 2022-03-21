Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

103,939 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,939KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8909539
  Stock #: 22-123B
  VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4JF223388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-123B
  • Mileage 103,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk cargo anchors
Wireless Charging for devices
AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Armrest rear centre with cupholders
Defogger rear-window electric
Door locks rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Wheel spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna body-colour
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Air filter cabin
Fuelling system capless
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Brake parking manual
Brake rotors Duralife
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages
Engine 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Fuel door push open
Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows
Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors
Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
StabiliTrak stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Trunk latch safety manual release
Vent rear console
Warning indicator front passenger safety belt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

