$35,020
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2018 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10089678
- Stock #: 23-121A
- VIN: 2C3CDXJGXJH255973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,558 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5