2018 Dodge Charger

95,558 KM

$35,020

+ tax & licensing
$35,020

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT

2018 Dodge Charger

GT

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,020

+ taxes & licensing

95,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10089678
  • Stock #: 23-121A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJGXJH255973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

