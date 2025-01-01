Menu
2018 Dodge Durango Citadel - In Metallic Black - All Wheel Drive - Automatic with paddle shifters - Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.6L V6 Engine - Adaptive cruise control - Backup Camera - Proximity Sensors - Comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers - Sunroof - Auto Tailgate - Apple Car Play - Android Auto Play - Premium Leather Seats - Heated steering wheel - Heated & cooled front seats - Heated middle row seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Start - flip up TVs - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile SUV - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2018 Dodge Durango

99,969 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango

Citadel

12222750

2018 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,969KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJEG5JC439153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 99,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Durango Citadel
- In Metallic Black
- All Wheel Drive
- Automatic with paddle shifters
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.6L V6 Engine
- Adaptive cruise control
- Backup Camera
- Proximity Sensors
- Comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers
- Sunroof
- Auto Tailgate
- Apple Car Play
- Android Auto Play
- Premium Leather Seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated & cooled front seats
- Heated middle row seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- flip up TV's
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Dodge Durango