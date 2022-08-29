$20,768+ tax & licensing
519-337-4550
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9220420
- Stock #: 06066B
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR242535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,986 KM
Vehicle Description
This DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 9.4 highway/13.7 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 198186 kilometers! DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT Options: This DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 6.5" Touchscreen, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Radio: 430. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag.
Vehicle Features
