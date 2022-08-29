Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,986 KM

Details Description Features

$20,768

+ tax & licensing
$20,768

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,768

+ taxes & licensing

198,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220420
  • Stock #: 06066B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR242535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,986 KM

Vehicle Description

This DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 9.4 highway/13.7 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 198186 kilometers! DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT Options: This DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 6.5" Touchscreen, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Radio: 430. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

