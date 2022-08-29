2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,768 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 9 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9220420

9220420 Stock #: 06066B

06066B VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR242535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,986 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.