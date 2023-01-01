Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

138,237 KM

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

138,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10059780
  Stock #: 5674A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG8JT157244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,237 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Dodge Journey SXT is the perfect family vehicle! Featuring a 3.6L V6 engine, it provides a smooth and powerful ride. The interior is designed with the whole family in mind, with comfortable and supportive seating for up to seven passengers. It also offers plenty of cargo space with its folding rear seats. You'll stay connected with the latest technology, featuring a Uconnect 4 system with a 7-inch touchscreen, and Bluetooth. Safety is also a top priority, with advanced safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, and Trailer Sway Control. With all these features, you'll enjoy a reliable and comfortable ride with the 2018 Dodge Journey SXT. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

