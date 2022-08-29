Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

75,862 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 9282448
  2. 9282448
  3. 9282448
  4. 9282448
  5. 9282448
  6. 9282448
  7. 9282448
  8. 9282448
  9. 9282448
  10. 9282448
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9282448
  • Stock #: B1250
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBC21622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2015 Ford Escape SE
 133,482 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 75,862 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV
 88,448 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory