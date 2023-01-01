$22,990 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $22,457 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $22,990 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 5 5 , 7 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10355025

10355025 Stock #: 23-095B

23-095B VIN: 1FMCU0GD6JUC83195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,752 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

