2018 Ford Escape

90,907 KM

$27,520

+ tax & licensing
$27,520

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,520

+ taxes & licensing

90,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401783
  • Stock #: 23-180A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91JUD11039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,907 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4X4 is the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and versatility. With its sleek and modern design, this compact SUV is perfect for urban adventures and outdoor getaways. Equipped with a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine and intelligent four-wheel drive, it offers superior performance and exceptional handling, ensuring a smooth and exhilarating ride in any terrain. The Ford Escape Titanium also boasts an array of advanced features, including a hands-free power liftgate, an infotainment system with voice-activated control, and a panoramic Vista Roof that provides breathtaking views. With its luxurious interior, refined finishes, and cutting-edge safety technologies, the 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4X4 is the perfect vehicle for those seeking comfort, convenience, and uncompromising quality. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

