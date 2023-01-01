$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
40,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9486501
- Stock #: JFE30581P
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFE30581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JFE30581P
- Mileage 40,391 KM
Vehicle Features
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9