2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4X4 - In Light Grey - 3.6L V6 engine with plenty of power - Four-wheel drive capability for off-road adventures - Stylish and modern exterior design - Spacious and comfortable interior with premium materials - Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone integration - Back-Up Camera - Safety features like forward collision alert and lane departure warning - Includes bed liner and tonneau cover for added convenience - Low mileage and well-maintained - Perfect option for someone looking for a reliable and versatile truck. - Many more features! Come see us today!

2018 GMC Canyon

58,184 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Canyon

SLE

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN2J1122325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4X4
- In Light Grey
- 3.6L V6 engine with plenty of power
- Four-wheel drive capability for off-road adventures
- Stylish and modern exterior design
- Spacious and comfortable interior with premium materials
- Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone integration
- Back-Up Camera
- Safety features like forward collision alert and lane departure warning
- Includes bed liner and tonneau cover for added convenience
- Low mileage and well-maintained
- Perfect option for someone looking for a reliable and versatile truck.
- Many more features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

