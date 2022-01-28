$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2018 GMC Savana
2018 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
44,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8170657
- Stock #: A9886
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG7J1326647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # A9886
- Mileage 44,572 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2