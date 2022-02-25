Menu
2018 GMC Savana

397,080 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2018 GMC Savana

2018 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

2018 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

397,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8438793
  • Stock #: A9975
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG2J1300361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A9975
  • Mileage 397,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

