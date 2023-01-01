Menu
2018 Honda Accord

148,551 KM

$24,710

+ tax & licensing
$24,710

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,710

+ taxes & licensing

148,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406547
  • Stock #: 21-188B
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F35JA806791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-188B
  • Mileage 148,551 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Accord Sport is a stylish and powerful sedan that embodies both elegance and performance. With its sleek design and sporty features, this car is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. Equipped with a 1.5L turbocharged engine, it delivers impressive performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. The spacious and luxurious interior comes equipped with advanced technology and safety features, ensuring a comfortable and secure ride for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating the city or hitting the open road, the 2018 Honda Accord Sport is the perfect blend of style, sophistication, and exhilarating performance. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

