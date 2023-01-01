Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

68,594 KM

Details

$26,945

+ tax & licensing
$26,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$26,945

+ taxes & licensing

68,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9568366
  • Stock #: JH111034
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26JH111034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JH111034
  • Mileage 68,594 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

