2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate AWD (loaded) Bit of a mouth full to say out loud eh? Its every bit as loaded as it sounds, here a few of the many features: - Touch screen - Backup/departure cameras - Heated & Cooled seats - Heated steering wheel - Heated middle row seats - Pull up privacy shades (middle row) - Navigation - Apple Car-play - Android Auto - Panoramic roof - Auto lift gate - To many more to list, come see for yourself!

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

125,381 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate

13051238

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6JU282063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate AWD (loaded)
Bit of a mouth full to say out loud eh? Its every bit as loaded as it sounds, here a few of the many features:
- Touch screen
- Backup/departure camera's
- Heated & Cooled seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated middle row seat's
- Pull up privacy shades (middle row)
- Navigation
- Apple Car-play
- Android Auto
- Panoramic roof
- Auto lift gate
- To many more to list, come see for yourself!
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe