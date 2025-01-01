$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Ultimate
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate AWD (loaded)
Bit of a mouth full to say out loud eh? Its every bit as loaded as it sounds, here a few of the many features:
- Touch screen
- Backup/departure camera's
- Heated & Cooled seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated middle row seat's
- Pull up privacy shades (middle row)
- Navigation
- Apple Car-play
- Android Auto
- Panoramic roof
- Auto lift gate
- To many more to list, come see for yourself!
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.
519-337-4550