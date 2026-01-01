Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

89,264 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE

Watch This Vehicle
14283551

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
89,264KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6JG544630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 144,109 KM $24,899 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Sarnia, ON
2025 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 50,761 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger 150,331 KM $25,899 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe