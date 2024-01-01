$17,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,944KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J2CA40JU639003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,944 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Remote Buying Options
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
2018 Hyundai Tucson