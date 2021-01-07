Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

39,194 KM

Details Description Features

$31,250

+ tax & licensing
$31,250

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$31,250

+ taxes & licensing

39,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6567371
  • Stock #: 05846A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBB9JD530544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,194 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! The following features are included: a tachometer, a roof rack, and more. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 25E
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
4.083 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Off-Road Aluminum
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)
Off-Road Suspension
NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4' Display
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

