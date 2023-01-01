2018 Jeep Cherokee

$30,355 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $29,289 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $499 Carfax Report Surcharge + $34 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $30,355 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 0 3 , 9 9 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,994 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Ontario Tire Surcharge Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Trailer Tow Group Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Technology Group Knee Air Bag Safetytec Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking 9-Spd 948TE 4WD Auto Trans (Make) Full Sunroof Pwr Frt Fixed Rear Customer Preferred Package 27L 3.2L V6 24V VVT Engine w/ESS Uconnect 3C NAV with 8.4 Display

