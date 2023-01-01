$29,822+ tax & licensing
$29,822
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Leather Plus
Location
$30,355
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$29,289
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$30,355
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
103,994KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9648403
- Stock #: 23-063A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX4JD581266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Trailer Tow Group
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Technology Group
Knee Air Bag
Safetytec
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
9-Spd 948TE 4WD Auto Trans (Make)
Full Sunroof Pwr Frt Fixed Rear
Customer Preferred Package 27L
3.2L V6 24V VVT Engine w/ESS
Uconnect 3C NAV with 8.4 Display
