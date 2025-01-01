Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Jeep Compass North 4X4 - In Dark Green - Four wheel Drive - Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder Engine - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Premium Leather - Remote Start - Navigation - Flexible seating and cargo configurations - Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Spacious and versatile SUV - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2018 Jeep Compass

123,805 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle
12193555

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB6JT301661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,805 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Compass North 4X4
- In Dark Green
- Four wheel Drive
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Premium Leather
- Remote Start
- Navigation
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- Uconnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 153,625 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 123,805 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai SL 62,810 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass