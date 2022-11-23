$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
54,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9443838
- Stock #: 18-321L
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB2JT432778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
