2018 Jeep Compass

37,105 KM

Details

$29,958

+ tax & licensing
$29,958

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Trailhawk

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 20-304B
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB1JT485744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Here we have a gorgeous 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4 in incredible condition with only 37000KMs! This Jeep has the 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with lots of power but keeping your fuel millage very low. It has leather heated seats and steering wheel, along with Bluetooth and a backup camera and navigation! Come on down and check out this incredible vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

