2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
37,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9485931
- Stock #: 20-304B
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB1JT485744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Here we have a gorgeous 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4 in incredible condition with only 37000KMs! This Jeep has the 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with lots of power but keeping your fuel millage very low. It has leather heated seats and steering wheel, along with Bluetooth and a backup camera and navigation! Come on down and check out this incredible vehicle today!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
