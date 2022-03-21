Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

27,544 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8909563
  • Stock #: 22-132A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG3JW130626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED C/C
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-132A
  • Mileage 27,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
880# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Convertible w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Wheel Locks
Customer Preferred Package 24G
Safety Group
Cold Weather Group
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
LED Lighting Group
Electronic Infotainment Sys Group
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
255/70R18 All Terrain Tires
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
18X7.5 Tech Gray Polished Face Whls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

