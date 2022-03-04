Menu
2018 Kia Optima

73,190 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX

2018 Kia Optima

LX

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

73,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8501882
  • Stock #: B1023
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L36JG181365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

