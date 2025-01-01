$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
2.0L SX
2018 Kia Sorento
2.0L SX
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,232 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Sorento SX AWD
- In Snow White Pearl
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats (front and back)
- Cooled seats
- Heated steering wheel
- infinity Sound system
- Navigation
- Panoramic roof
- Auto folding mirrors
- Push Button tilt Mirrors (while in reverse)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
Email Payless Automart
Payless Automart
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-337-4550