2018 Kia Sorento SX AWD - In Snow White Pearl - Touch screen - Backup camera - Heated seats (front and back) - Cooled seats - Heated steering wheel - infinity Sound system - Navigation - Panoramic roof - Auto folding mirrors - Push Button tilt Mirrors (while in reverse) - Blind spot monitoring - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2018 Kia Sorento

122,232 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento

2.0L SX

2018 Kia Sorento

2.0L SX

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,232KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA15JG392766

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,232 KM

2018 Kia Sorento SX AWD
- In Snow White Pearl
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats (front and back)
- Cooled seats
- Heated steering wheel
- infinity Sound system
- Navigation
- Panoramic roof
- Auto folding mirrors
- Push Button tilt Mirrors (while in reverse)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2018 Kia Sorento