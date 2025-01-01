$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Kia Sportage
EX Premium
2018 Kia Sportage
EX Premium
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,962KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC2J7398377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,962 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium 114,962 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 131,462 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 102,308 KM $25,221 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2018 Kia Sportage