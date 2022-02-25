Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Kicks

74,672 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Kicks

2018 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 8438787
  2. 8438787
  3. 8438787
  4. 8438787
  5. 8438787
  6. 8438787
  7. 8438787
  8. 8438787
  9. 8438787
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8438787
  • Stock #: A9973
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU7JL500152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,672 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 41,288 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano SV
 106,713 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana 2500...
 48,338 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory