Here at AutoMax, every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicles are detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. The AutoMax difference is in the DETAILS: the quality of our vehicles plus our award winning service before AND after the sale!! Need Financing? Reach out to someone on our Sales team! Our process is fast and easy with rates as low as 8.99% with $0 down (O.A.C). At AutoMax, our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face every time with NO HASSLE PRICING!! All Prices are plus HST & Licensing and include a FREE CARFAX everytime!! Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal. Find us on Facebook @AutomaxSarnia & Google!!! Automax: 519-332-1232 www.automaxsarnia.com 745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2 Automax proudly serving Lambton, Kent and Middlesex Counties, including Sarnia, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, London, Petrolia, Strathroy, Watford, St Thomas, Grand Bend, Exeter, Bayfield and beyond since 2001!!!

2018 Nissan Qashqai

105,904 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
SV

SV

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

Used
105,904KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP7JW162651

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

1-519-332-1232

