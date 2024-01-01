Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

144,894 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,894KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7JC705046

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,894 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

