$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,894KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV7JC705046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,894 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 144,894 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey GT 106,830 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 138,798 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2018 Nissan Rogue