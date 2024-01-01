$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
151,703KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT7JS313618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Come on into Payless Automart to see Drew for Details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Email Payless Automart
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
