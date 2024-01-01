Menu
Account
Sign In
Come on into Payless Automart to see Drew for Details!

2018 RAM 1500

151,703 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,703KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT7JS313618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Come on into Payless Automart to see Drew for Details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 129,824 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Dodge Journey R/T 195,634 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 93,404 KM $16,499 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500