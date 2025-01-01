$38,421+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,421
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,090KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT3JS196135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,090 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
