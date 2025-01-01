Menu
2018 RAM 1500

63,090 KM

Details Features

$38,421

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

12736455

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,421

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,090KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT3JS196135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2018 RAM 1500