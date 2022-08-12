Menu
2018 RAM 1500

95,878 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8977105
  • Stock #: B1153
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM9JS227010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B1153
  • Mileage 95,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

