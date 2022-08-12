$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
95,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8977105
- Stock #: B1153
- VIN: 1C6RR7NM9JS227010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B1153
- Mileage 95,878 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2